Sneakers star at glamorous Art Basel Miami

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. -- Fashion has always played a starring role at the glamorous weeklong parties surrounding Art Basel Miami. This year it's all about the kicks as several major brands including Dior, Adidas and Nike drop limited edition sneakers that had fans camping out overnight.

Gabriel Gomez, 38, set up his chair outside LeBron James' new retail spot UNKNWN in the trendy arts district on Sunday to ensure that he was first in line when the shoes dropped to the public Thursday morning.

At the store's grand opening Wednesday night, VIP guests, including Flo Rida, Timbaland and Reese LaFlare, walked past a massive line of colorful folding chairs and backpacks of shoppers hoping to get their hands on limited edition shoes including Bape, several Air Jordans re-releases including the Fearless and Ferrari models, Nike Lebron 17 Harlem and re-releases from, Vans x Rhude and Bearbrick.

The store planned to release a limited amount of shoes through the weekend but was tight lipped about which items would drop when, leaving fans guessing.

"I'm not sure what they're going to pull out in the morning," said Gomez, who has hundreds of pairs in his collection, and was interested in Off-Whites, Air Force Ones or "maybe a Travis Scott."

Scott's Air Force 1 Cactus Jack sneakers retailed for $160, but the various versions are extremely difficult to get and are often sold by a lottery.

The "Highest In the Room" rapper Scott has been pulling double duty all week as a fashion frontman and performer. He's headlining a show at the popular 24-hour Miami nightclub E11even tonight. Earlier in the week, he was the hype man for the highly anticipated Christian Dior Air Jordan 1 sneaker.