SNAP candlelight vigil Tuesday night

Lynda Stewart, head of Southeast Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense, left, speaks Tuesday during the third annual candlelight vigil hosted by Stop Needless Acts of Violence Please (SNAP) in the 500 block of South Frederick Street in Cape Girardeau.
Lynda Stewart, head of Southeast Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense, left, speaks Tuesday during the third annual candlelight vigil hosted by Stop Needless Acts of Violence Please (SNAP) in the 500 block of South Frederick Street in Cape Girardeau.BEN MATTHEWS