Snake Road to close for migration

Forest Service Road No. 345, commonly known as "Snake Road," will close next week.

Shawnee National Forest officials close the road bi-annually to ensure safe crossing for several species of snakes and amphibians during migration times.

Snake road is located within the federally designated LaRue-Pine Hills and Otter Pond Research Natural Area. It will remain closed until Oct. 30 so snakes and amphibians can migrate to their winter habitat in limestone bluffs from their summer habitat across Snake Road, LaRue Swamp.

About 57% of amphibians and 56% of reptiles known to live in Illinois are found in the area, according to a release from Shawnee National Forest.