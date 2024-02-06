Snake Road to close for migration

Forest Service Road No. 345, commonly known as "Snake Road," will close next week.
Shawnee National Forest officials close the road bi-annually to ensure safe crossing for several species of snakes and amphibians during migration times.
Snake road is located within the federally designated LaRue-Pine Hills and Otter Pond Research Natural Area. It will remain closed until Oct. 30 so snakes and amphibians can migrate to their winter habitat in limestone bluffs from their summer habitat across Snake Road, LaRue Swamp.
About 57% of amphibians and 56% of reptiles known to live in Illinois are found in the area, according to a release from Shawnee National Forest.
"The road closure is very important in maintaining the healthy population that exists there," Mark Vukovich, forest service wildlife biologist said in a statement. "Three species are listed as threatened in the state of Illinois."
The road is closed to vehicles, though people may travel the road on foot, according to the release.
Wildlife enthusiasts from across the country travel to witness the two-month migration event. Shawnee National Forest officials ask visitors to stay on Snake Road and not create new trails, to watch nature from a distance, dispose of their garbage and avoid damaging vegetation or picking wildflowers.
"We want people to care enough to protect the area and share it responsibly, knowing their actions make a difference," Vukovich said.
