All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMarch 10, 2022

'Snake Road' closes early

Groundhog Day is the most familiar ceremony of spring, but around in this area, folks can tell it's springtime when snakes cross the road. Service Road No. 345 lies between the Mississippi and Ohio rivers in Shawnee National Forest, about 50 miles north of Cape Girardeau, in Herod, Illinois. ...

Michael Leifer

Groundhog Day is the most familiar ceremony of spring, but around in this area, folks can tell it's springtime when snakes cross the road.

Service Road No. 345 lies between the Mississippi and Ohio rivers in Shawnee National Forest, about 50 miles north of Cape Girardeau, in Herod, Illinois. The road has become so known for snake crossings, locals now refer to it as "Snake Road," and officials take precautions to ensure the animals' safety. Several species of snake and amphibians usually begin their critical spring migration around March 15, but unseasonably warm weather has caused the Forest Service to close the road early this year, as of last Friday.

Although it is illegal to touch the snakes and amphibians, the road is still open to those on foot. Waterfowl hunters are permitted to continue shooting and those with a strong constitution are welcome to behold one of the strangest and least-known American events.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

As a Research Natural Area, LaRue-Pine Hills and Otter Pond in Shawnee National Forest are federally protected thanks to the threatened, endangered and sensitive species of plants and animals that make a habitat there. Bird species, including bald eagles, also rely on La-Rue Pine Hills for nesting and hunting grounds.

Before the Forest Service protected the region in 1972, vehicles would cross the snakes' migratory path, leaving a wake of dead animals strewn across the pavement. A 2.5 mile segment of road is now closed for two months each year to protect the vulnerable -- stinkpot turtles, slimy salamanders and hognose snakes among them.

The slithering denizens of the region beckon the brave. Just remember to take only pictures and leave only footprints.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 3
Gun violence conference set for Wednesday in Miner
NewsNov. 2
Photo Gallery: Cape Comic Con 2024
NewsNov. 2
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-4-24
NewsNov. 1
Craft, beauty stores coming to West Park Mall

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at early voting
NewsNov. 1
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at early voting
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
NewsNov. 1
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
NewsOct. 31
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
NewsOct. 31
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
NewsOct. 31
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center and showcases cyber defense team in action
NewsOct. 31
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center and showcases cyber defense team in action
Chamber morning event to focus on Cape music scene
NewsOct. 31
Chamber morning event to focus on Cape music scene
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South
NewsOct. 31
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy