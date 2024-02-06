'Snake Road' closes early

Groundhog Day is the most familiar ceremony of spring, but around in this area, folks can tell it's springtime when snakes cross the road.
Service Road No. 345 lies between the Mississippi and Ohio rivers in Shawnee National Forest, about 50 miles north of Cape Girardeau, in Herod, Illinois. The road has become so known for snake crossings, locals now refer to it as "Snake Road," and officials take precautions to ensure the animals' safety. Several species of snake and amphibians usually begin their critical spring migration around March 15, but unseasonably warm weather has caused the Forest Service to close the road early this year, as of last Friday.
Although it is illegal to touch the snakes and amphibians, the road is still open to those on foot. Waterfowl hunters are permitted to continue shooting and those with a strong constitution are welcome to behold one of the strangest and least-known American events.
As a Research Natural Area, LaRue-Pine Hills and Otter Pond in Shawnee National Forest are federally protected thanks to the threatened, endangered and sensitive species of plants and animals that make a habitat there. Bird species, including bald eagles, also rely on La-Rue Pine Hills for nesting and hunting grounds.
Before the Forest Service protected the region in 1972, vehicles would cross the snakes' migratory path, leaving a wake of dead animals strewn across the pavement. A 2.5 mile segment of road is now closed for two months each year to protect the vulnerable -- stinkpot turtles, slimy salamanders and hognose snakes among them.
The slithering denizens of the region beckon the brave. Just remember to take only pictures and leave only footprints.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.