'Snake Road' closes early

Groundhog Day is the most familiar ceremony of spring, but around in this area, folks can tell it's springtime when snakes cross the road.

Service Road No. 345 lies between the Mississippi and Ohio rivers in Shawnee National Forest, about 50 miles north of Cape Girardeau, in Herod, Illinois. The road has become so known for snake crossings, locals now refer to it as "Snake Road," and officials take precautions to ensure the animals' safety. Several species of snake and amphibians usually begin their critical spring migration around March 15, but unseasonably warm weather has caused the Forest Service to close the road early this year, as of last Friday.

Although it is illegal to touch the snakes and amphibians, the road is still open to those on foot. Waterfowl hunters are permitted to continue shooting and those with a strong constitution are welcome to behold one of the strangest and least-known American events.