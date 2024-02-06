Smokin Brothers opening Chaffee facility

CHAFFEE, Mo. — Smokin Brothers, manufacturers of residential and commercial grade barbecue grills, is opening a new production facility in Chaffee, at a location that was once the home of a shoe factory and later a textile production plant.
A ribbon cutting, hosted by the Chaffee Chamber of Commerce, is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday at the Smokin Brothers’ location in the 100 block of North Main Street. The opening ceremony will be followed by facility tours and lunch featuring pulled-pork sliders.
Attendees will have an opportunity to win a new Smokin Brothers grill.
