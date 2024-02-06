Smith wins re-election with 74 percent of vote; same as two years ago

Incumbent congressman Jason Smith won re-election handily Tuesday, earning nearly 74 percent of the vote in his bid to continue representing the 8th District in Congress.

The Republican incumbent faced challengers Democrat Kathy Ellis and Libertarian Jonathan Shell, who earned 24 percent and 1.5 percent of the vote, respectively, according to unofficial results, with 95 percent of precincts reporting, according to Secretary of State Jay Ashcroftï¿½s website.

ï¿½We just didnï¿½t do anything different than what weï¿½ve been doing as a member of Congress,ï¿½ Smith said in a phone interview Tuesday night of his re-election. ï¿½When youï¿½re up for re-election every two years, I look at it as a job evaluation: youï¿½re hired, rehired or youï¿½re fired. Itï¿½s a reflection of what youï¿½ve been pushing and fighting for in the last two years.ï¿½

Added Smith, ï¿½Iï¿½m very blessed to represent Southeast Missouri, and to continue to fight for our way of life.ï¿½

Smith won the House nomination in a 2013 special election, and in the November 2014 general election, earned 66 percent of the vote.

In the 2016 general election, Smith earned 74 percent of the vote.

Smith spoke at Monday nightï¿½s presidential rally, and mentioned President Donald Trumpï¿½s love for the State of Missouri.