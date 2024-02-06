Smith wins re-election with 74 percent of vote; same as two years ago

Incumbent congressman Jason Smith won re-election handily Tuesday, earning nearly 74 percent of the vote in his bid to continue representing the 8th District in Congress.
The Republican incumbent faced challengers Democrat Kathy Ellis and Libertarian Jonathan Shell, who earned 24 percent and 1.5 percent of the vote, respectively, according to unofficial results, with 95 percent of precincts reporting, according to Secretary of State Jay Ashcroftï¿½s website.
ï¿½We just didnï¿½t do anything different than what weï¿½ve been doing as a member of Congress,ï¿½ Smith said in a phone interview Tuesday night of his re-election. ï¿½When youï¿½re up for re-election every two years, I look at it as a job evaluation: youï¿½re hired, rehired or youï¿½re fired. Itï¿½s a reflection of what youï¿½ve been pushing and fighting for in the last two years.ï¿½
Added Smith, ï¿½Iï¿½m very blessed to represent Southeast Missouri, and to continue to fight for our way of life.ï¿½
Smith won the House nomination in a 2013 special election, and in the November 2014 general election, earned 66 percent of the vote.
In the 2016 general election, Smith earned 74 percent of the vote.
Smith spoke at Monday nightï¿½s presidential rally, and mentioned President Donald Trumpï¿½s love for the State of Missouri.
ï¿½This has been a long day in the making,ï¿½ Smith said at the rally. ï¿½I asked President Trump just right after he was elected, ï¿½We want you to come to the 8th congressional district,ï¿½ (and) he said, ï¿½Weï¿½ll get there.ï¿½ Guess what, weï¿½re going to be welcoming my good friend ... in just a few minutes.ï¿½
Smith has been a staunch Trump supporter, and told the Southeast Missourian in October that regulatory relief, federal tax relief and economic growth under Trump mean constituents in the 8th District are doing well.
Smith had said Trump is ï¿½standing up for American farmers and workers,ï¿½ and those efforts have led to better trade deals for the United States.
Smith had said there are ï¿½good peopleï¿½ in Congress on both sides of the aisle.
ï¿½No party owns a monopoly on good ideas,ï¿½ he had said.
