Smith wins re-election with 74 percent of vote; same as two years ago

Incumbent congressman Jason Smith won re-election handily Tuesday, earning nearly 74 percent of the vote in his bid to continue representing the 8th District in Congress.

The Republican incumbent faced challengers Democrat Kathy Ellis and Libertarian Jonathan Shell, who earned 24 percent and 1.5 percent of the vote, respectively, according to unofficial results, with 95 percent of precincts reporting, according to Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft�s website.

�We just didn�t do anything different than what we�ve been doing as a member of Congress,� Smith said in a phone interview Tuesday night of his re-election. �When you�re up for re-election every two years, I look at it as a job evaluation: you�re hired, rehired or you�re fired. It�s a reflection of what you�ve been pushing and fighting for in the last two years.�

Added Smith, �I�m very blessed to represent Southeast Missouri, and to continue to fight for our way of life.�

Smith won the House nomination in a 2013 special election, and in the November 2014 general election, earned 66 percent of the vote.

In the 2016 general election, Smith earned 74 percent of the vote.

Smith spoke at Monday night�s presidential rally, and mentioned President Donald Trump�s love for the State of Missouri.