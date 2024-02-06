Smith tours local orchard, refers policy questions to staffer

Cape Girardeau County farmer Jack Knowlan toured his orchards and cattle operation with U.S. Rep. Jason Smith on Tuesday where the focus was on peaches more than government policy.
Knowlan said he never sought a federal farm bailout. The Cape Girardeau County farmer doubted he would qualify.
“I just want the government to leave me alone,” he said Tuesday, shortly before the tour started.
Smith’s visit was part of the congressman’s annual farm tour through the 8th Congressional District.
Following his noontime visit to Knowlan Family Farm, he was scheduled to visit Castor River Farms in Bloomfield, Missouri, at 3 p.m.
The congressman declined to answer questions from a reporter at the stop, instead insisting questions about agriculture policies be emailed to his staff.
On the tour of the 315-acre Knowlan Family Farm, Knowlan said he and his family grow everything from fruit to vegetables and beef.
The farm has more than 29 varieties of apples, as well as peaches, nectarines, pears, blueberries, blackberries, pumpkins, vegetables and grass-finished beef. All of the products, along with some others they purchase, are sold in the farm’s spacious store.
Knowlan also allows customers to pick fruit in the orchards.
The farm includes a children’s play area, which has tree houses and slides.
“We focus on the retail end,” Knowlan said. “We are big into agritourism.”
At the end of the tour, Smith was not willing to talk about tariffs and the Trump administration’s bailout program, diverting from his usual practice of greeting reporters and answering questions.
In refusing to answer questions, Smith said he was on a tight schedule, though he referenced a recent Southeast Missourian story before declining to be interviewed.
The Southeast Missourian sent emailed questions to his office centered around President Donald Trump’s farm bailout program, which Smith has strongly supported in the past. They were answered by staffer Mark Roman.
The newspaper reported earlier this month a large farming operation based in Charleston, Missouri, collected more than $2.78 million from the farm bailout program, making it the biggest beneficiary of the federal payments nationwide.
Trump’s administration recently released details of a $16 billion aid package for farmers hurt by the trade war, up from $12 billion last year in trade relief.
The newspaper asked whether Smith still supported the bailout program and whether he was concerned large farms, according to federal data, appear to benefit most from the government aid.
In an emailed response Tuesday afternoon, Roman wrote any questions about specific payments would have to be addressed by the Trump administration.
“I know USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) is continuing to adjust the program for improvement, but it was something created by them, not Congress, so they will need to provide those answers.”
As for the bailout program in general, Roman wrote “it is neither Congressman Smith’s first choice nor that of the farmers in our area who are being harmed by the Chinese tariffs.
“Their preference would be open and fair markets where American producers can compete and win against their competitors around the globe — but for too long countries like China and others have been taking advantage of our U.S. growers and small businesses and we aren’t given a fair shot at reaching global consumers.”
Roman added, “Rep. Smith is glad the president is finally standing up for our American-grown goods, American-made products and the American worker.”
The congressman “is also glad the administration has worked to provide a safety net for our farmers during these turbulent times,” Roman wrote.
The bailout program is designed to provide financial aid to farmers who have been hurt by China’s retaliatory tariffs as a result of a trade war with the United States.
Farmers who grow row crops such as corn and soybeans or specialty crops such as nuts, cranberries and grapes are eligible for the bailout. So too are dairy and pork producers.
