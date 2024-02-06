Smith tours local orchard, refers policy questions to staffer

Cape Girardeau County farmer Jack Knowlan toured his orchards and cattle operation with U.S. Rep. Jason Smith on Tuesday where the focus was on peaches more than government policy.

Knowlan said he never sought a federal farm bailout. The Cape Girardeau County farmer doubted he would qualify.

“I just want the government to leave me alone,” he said Tuesday, shortly before the tour started.

Smith’s visit was part of the congressman’s annual farm tour through the 8th Congressional District.

Following his noontime visit to Knowlan Family Farm, he was scheduled to visit Castor River Farms in Bloomfield, Missouri, at 3 p.m.

The congressman declined to answer questions from a reporter at the stop, instead insisting questions about agriculture policies be emailed to his staff.

On the tour of the 315-acre Knowlan Family Farm, Knowlan said he and his family grow everything from fruit to vegetables and beef.

The farm has more than 29 varieties of apples, as well as peaches, nectarines, pears, blueberries, blackberries, pumpkins, vegetables and grass-finished beef. All of the products, along with some others they purchase, are sold in the farm’s spacious store.

Knowlan also allows customers to pick fruit in the orchards.

U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, R-Salem, Missouri, and Jack Knowlan view the Knollcrest wedding venue Tuesday at Knowlan Family Farm in Burfordville. BEN MATTHEWS

The farm includes a children’s play area, which has tree houses and slides.

“We focus on the retail end,” Knowlan said. “We are big into agritourism.”

At the end of the tour, Smith was not willing to talk about tariffs and the Trump administration’s bailout program, diverting from his usual practice of greeting reporters and answering questions.