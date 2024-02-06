Smith-sponsored legislation would help kidney transplant recipients

Legislation sponsored by 8th District Rep. Jason Smith would extend medication help to kidney transplant recipients.
The U.S. House of Representatives has passed H.R. 5534, the Comprehensive Immunosuppressive Drug Coverage for Kidney Transplant Act, which would extend Medicare coverage of immunosuppressive drugs for kidney transplant recipients who have no other coverage. The medications are essential to ensuring kidney transplant recipients do not go through organ rejection and a return to dialysis treatment, which is painful, time-consuming and far more expensive for the Medicare program.
“We should not allow such unnecessary waste and suffering to occur. Ensuring transplants are successful is more cost-effective and extending Medicare coverage of these drugs ensures transplant patients do not lose their transplanted kidney,” Smith said. “These Americans should not have to worry about how they will afford the cost of the medications that allow them to remain healthy and live a completely normal life.”
Kevin Longino, CEO of the National Kidney Foundation and a kidney transplant patient, said the law would prevent kidney transplant recipients from facing difficult financial choices.
“After many years of tireless advocacy on behalf of kidney patients, NKF is proud that the U.S. House of Representatives has extended coverage of immunosuppressive drugs for the life of a kidney transplant. This bill will ensure that kidney patients do not need to choose between rent, food, and keeping their kidney, and will help ensure increased availability of organs for others in need of a transplant. This is a great day for the kidney community, and we are thankful to our Congressional champions for their support and prioritization of this critical legislation,” he noted.
The measure will now go to the U.S. Senate for further consideration.
