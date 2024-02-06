Smith, Schmitt join suit to toss four states' votes

Rep. Jason Smith and state Attorney General Eric Schmitt joined 126 members of Congress and multiple state attorneys general, mostly Republican, signing onto a Texas lawsuit sent to the Supreme Court this week.

According to the Associated Press, the Supreme Court on Friday rejected the lawsuit to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory, ending a desperate attempt to get legal issues rejected by state and federal judges before the nation’s highest court.

The suit alleged four battleground states that were certified to have been won by President-elect Joe Biden — Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia — “usurped their legislatures’ authority and unconstitutionally revised their state’s election statutes,” which ultimately changed the results of the presidential election, according to the suit.

Smith shared an article by Fox News on his social media pages that details efforts by Schmitt to support the suit.