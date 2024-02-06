All sections
NewsDecember 12, 2020

Smith, Schmitt join suit to toss four states' votes

Rep. Jason Smith and state Attorney General Eric Schmitt joined 126 members of Congress and multiple state attorneys general, mostly Republican, signing onto a Texas lawsuit sent to the Supreme Court this week. According to the Associated Press, the Supreme Court on Friday rejected the lawsuit to overturn Joe Biden's election victory, ending a desperate attempt to get legal issues rejected by state and federal judges before the nation's highest court.

Southeast Missourian
Jason Smith
Jason Smith

Rep. Jason Smith and state Attorney General Eric Schmitt joined 126 members of Congress and multiple state attorneys general, mostly Republican, signing onto a Texas lawsuit sent to the Supreme Court this week.

According to the Associated Press, the Supreme Court on Friday rejected the lawsuit to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory, ending a desperate attempt to get legal issues rejected by state and federal judges before the nation’s highest court.

The suit alleged four battleground states that were certified to have been won by President-elect Joe Biden — Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia — “usurped their legislatures’ authority and unconstitutionally revised their state’s election statutes,” which ultimately changed the results of the presidential election, according to the suit.

Smith shared an article by Fox News on his social media pages that details efforts by Schmitt to support the suit.

“This week, I will join my colleagues in Congress by signing an amicus brief in support of the Texas case. We are in the fight,” Smith said when sharing the article on Facebook and Twitter Wednesday.

Schmitt also took to social media to show his support of the suit.

“Election integrity is central to our republic,” Schmitt said in a tweet Tuesday. “And I will defend it at every turn. As I have in other cases—I will help lead the effort in support of Texas’ #SCOTUS filing today. Missouri is in the fight.”

According to the Associated Press, the Supreme Court rejected a Republican bid to reverse Pennsylvania’s certification of Biden’s victory this week, all due to lack of substantiated evidence.

Local News
