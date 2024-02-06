Smith says he has 'plenty of time' to decide on Senate run

Will he or won't he?

U.S. Rep. Jason Smith of Missouri's 8th District said Friday he's in no hurry to say whether he will run for the U.S. Senate in 2022.

Speaking to the Southeast Missourian Friday morning at a Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce gathering, the Republican congressman from Salem, Missouri, said he has months to consider his options.

"I have no timeline," he said when asked his thoughts about campaigning for the Senate seat now held by Sen. Roy Blunt who has chosen not to seek reelection next year.

"Filing is not for nine months so there's plenty of time," he said.

Three other Republicans have already declared their candidacies for Blunt's office -- Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and St. Louis personal injury attorney Mark McCloskey, who gained national notoriety last year when he and his wife brandished weapons when protesters entered their gated neighborhood.

A fourth GOP candidate, U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, who represents the state's 4th Congressional District in west central Missouri, is expected to announce her candidacy next week, Smith said.

"Who's in the field is not going to decide what I do," he said. "It's what I think is best for Missouri, and right now my focus is the job I was elected to do."

Smith met with former President Donald Trump in New York on May 24, and in April the congressman held a fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago, Trump's home in Palm Beach, Florida.

Smith has not publicly commented about what he and Trump discussed during their meeting in May, other than to tweet he and the former president had a "great visit" and that they "discussed what's needed to protect Missourians and our great state. The President loves the people of Missouri!"