Smith says Harry, Meghan interfering in U.S. election

Southeast Missouri's U.S. representative has asked a foreign government to prevent two of its citizens from influencing this year's U.S. presidential election.

Eighth District Rep. Jason Smith sent a letter to the British ambassador Dame Karen Pierce, expressing concern about recent comments made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex -- otherwise known as Harry and Meghan. In a recorded message, the couple urged U.S. voters to "reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity."

Smith viewed the comments as diverging from political neutrality.

"These actions represent a serious breach of the British Royal Family's policy of political neutrality and an inappropriate act of domestic interference by one of our closest allies," Smith wrote.