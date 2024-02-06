All sections
NewsOctober 10, 2020
Smith says Harry, Meghan interfering in U.S. election
Southeast Missouri's U.S. representative has asked a foreign government to prevent two of its citizens from influencing this year's U.S. presidential election. Eighth District Rep. Jason Smith sent a letter to the British ambassadork Dame Karen Pierce, expressing concern about recent comments made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex -- otherwise known as Harry and Meghan. In a recorded message, the couple urged U.S. voters to "reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity."...
Southeast Missourian
Jason Smith
Jason Smith

Southeast Missouri's U.S. representative has asked a foreign government to prevent two of its citizens from influencing this year's U.S. presidential election.

Eighth District Rep. Jason Smith sent a letter to the British ambassador Dame Karen Pierce, expressing concern about recent comments made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex -- otherwise known as Harry and Meghan. In a recorded message, the couple urged U.S. voters to "reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity."

Smith viewed the comments as diverging from political neutrality.

Wysiwyg image

"These actions represent a serious breach of the British Royal Family's policy of political neutrality and an inappropriate act of domestic interference by one of our closest allies," Smith wrote.

Wysiwyg image

He urged no further political comment from the pair and suggested sanctions if they do not comply.

"I respectfully request the British Government ensure the Duke and Duchess of Sussex no longer attempt to interfere in our electin or be stripped of all titles, styles and privileges which they currently retain," his letter states.

Meghan Markle is a U.S. citizen and has announced she plans to vote in California. Harry, a prince, is not a U.S. citizen and has not pursued U.S. citizenship.

The Queen would have final say on whether to strip the couple of their royal titles.

Story Tags
Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

