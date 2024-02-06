Smith offers caution on Biden's 'two-state' Israel solution

U.S. Rep. Jason Smith (R-8), in a statement Wednesday to the Southeast Missourian, said now is not the time to actively pursue a Palestinian state separate from Israel, as advocated by President Joe Biden’s Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

“So long as Hamas is allowed to attack Israel and then use innocent civilians and children as human shields, any talk of solutions is premature,” said Smith, 40, who has represented 30 southeastern and southern Missouri counties in Congress since 2013.