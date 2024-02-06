All sections
NewsJune 4, 2021

Smith offers caution on Biden's 'two-state' Israel solution

U.S. Rep. Jason Smith (R-8), in a statement Wednesday to the Southeast Missourian, said now is not the time to actively pursue a Palestinian state separate from Israel, as advocated by President Joe Biden’s Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “So long as Hamas is allowed to attack Israel and then use innocent civilians and children as human shields, any talk of solutions is premature,” said Smith, 40, who has represented 30 southeastern and southern Missouri counties in Congress since 2013...

Jeff Long
U. S. Rep. Jason Smith of Southeast Missouri, top Republican on the House Budget Committee, on Feb. 24 speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.
U. S. Rep. Jason Smith of Southeast Missouri, top Republican on the House Budget Committee, on Feb. 24 speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.Scott Applewhite ~ Associated Press, file

U.S. Rep. Jason Smith (R-8), in a statement Wednesday to the Southeast Missourian, said now is not the time to actively pursue a Palestinian state separate from Israel, as advocated by President Joe Biden’s Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

“So long as Hamas is allowed to attack Israel and then use innocent civilians and children as human shields, any talk of solutions is premature,” said Smith, 40, who has represented 30 southeastern and southern Missouri counties in Congress since 2013.

“True peace is only achievable if other Middle Eastern nations recognize Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish state. This was the approach taken by the Trump Administration with the Abraham Accords and it worked to strengthen alliances in the region,” Smith said.

Commenting on reports Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s 12-year tenure may soon be coming to an end, Smith said under Netanyahu’s leadership, the U.S.-Israel relationship “has grown stronger than ever,” adding, “I am confident the United States’ partnership with Israel will continue to grow and strengthen for years to come.”

