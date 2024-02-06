Smith, McCallian disagree on student loan forgiveness

Southeast Missouri congressman Jason Smith, R-8, has condemned as inflationary President Joe Biden's plan — announced Wednesday — to cancel up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers making less than $125,000 annually and to forgive up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients.

Jason Smith

"The Biden Administration — whose own Office of Management and Budget just increased their 2022 inflation projections and lowered their economic growth projections — has now unveiled a plan that will throw more fuel on the inflation fire," said Smith, who has represented 30 counties in southern and Southeast Missouri since 2013.

Smith, who is ranking Republican on the U.S. House Budget Committee, also indicated he smells election-year politics in the president's executive order this week.

"President Biden and Washington Democrats are engaged in a desperate pander to their far-left political supporters with this massive financial handout to wealthy individuals with graduate degrees, who hold more than half of all student loan debt," Smith said.

"Under this plan, 87% of adults without student loans will be forced to bail out the 13% of adults who chose to take on loans."