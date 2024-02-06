Smith laments stalled agenda with no House Speaker

One of the most prominent U.S. House Republicans, Southeast Missouri Rep. Jason Smith, made his thoughts clear as the stalemate in the U.S. House of Representatives speaker election dragged into the weekend.

Ohio GOP member Jim Jordan on Friday, Oct. 20 lost his third floor vote to take the job, second in line to the presidency, faring worse in the most recent round of voting than in two previous failed attempts.

The end-of-week results have prompted an expected Tuesday, Oct. 24, vote to select a new GOP nominee, according to reports.