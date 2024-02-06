Southeast Missouri’s U.S. Rep. Jason Smith (R-8th Dist.) is one of 71 GOP members of Congress who this week requested the federal Government Accountability Office (GAO) to investigate the Biden administration’s Inauguration Day suspension of wall system contracts and related freeze on Congress-allocated construction funding at the U.S.-Mexico border, claiming violation of the Impoundment Control Act.

A letter dated Tuesday sent to GAO comptroller general Gene Dodaro is signed not only by Smith, the ranking member of the House Budget Committee, but by 66 other Republican House members and four U.S. senators, including Missouri’s junior member of the upper chamber, Josh Hawley.

A similar letter requesting Dodaro’s legal opinion on the suspension and freeze was sent by 40 GOP senators six days before.

The earlier missive contained the signature of the Show Me State’s retiring senior U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt and alleges “operational control of our southern border was compromised, and a humanitarian and national security crisis has ensued.”

The March 17 letter squarely put the blame on President Joe Biden’s shoulders.