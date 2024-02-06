Smith, Hawley back bill simplifying concealed-carry renewal

Prompted by a complaint lodged last year by an active-duty service member from southern Missouri, U.S. Rep. Jason Smith (R-8th Dist.) and the state's junior U.S. senator, Josh Hawley, have this week reintroduced a bill in their respective chambers allowing members of the U.S. armed forces to renew their concealed-carry permits by mail.

If passed by both the House and Senate and signed into law by President Joe Biden, the language of the legislation says states failing to comply may see a reduction in federal grant funding.

Smith's communications director, Matt Schuck, demurred when asked by the Southeast Missourian to identify the military member who brought the complaint, also declining to specify the branch of service, citing privacy concerns.

The unnamed military member, stationed in 2020 at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, reached out to Smith after being told physical residency must be in Missouri and renewal is done in-person only.