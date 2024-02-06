Smith gets leadership role in House; Blunt in Senate

Two Missouri lawmakers have been named to key Republican leadership roles in Congress.

U.S. Rep. Jason Smith has been re-elected House Republican Conference secretary and U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt has been chosen as the new chairman of the Senate Republican Policy Committee.

Missouri and Wyoming are the only two states that have lawmakers serving in leadership positions in both the House and Senate, Smith, R-Salem, said Friday.

On the House side, Smith said he is one of seven lawmakers on the GOP leadership team. At age 38, he is the youngest member of the team.

The average age of leadership on the team is 52, he said.

Roy Blunt

Smith has served as Republican Conference secretary for the past two years. But his next two-year stint as secretary, starting in January, will be as a member of the minority party as Democrats took back control of the House in the recent general election.

Smith said he hopes Democrats and Republicans in the House will work together on bills to fund infrastructure improvements nationwide and lower health-care costs.

But he said it is hard to predict whether Democrats will ï¿½legislate or investigate.ï¿½

Some Democratic lawmakers have said they want to investigate President Donald Trump and his administration.