The Affordable Care Act will be “gutted” and replaced with piecemeal legislation, U.S. Rep. Jason Smith predicted Wednesday.

“I don’t think you will see one huge bill,” he said.

Smith voiced his comments at a meeting in Cape Girardeau with about 30 business leaders, local lawmakers, hospital administrators, doctors, pharmacists and other health-care providers.

A roundtable discussion led by U.S. Rep. Jason Smith with area health-care professionals Wednesday. ANDREW J. WHITAKER ~ awhitaker@semissourian.com

The 8th District Republican congressman from Salem, Missouri, met with the group to solicit their views about current challenges in providing health care under the Affordable Care Act and possible solutions.

The roundtable discussion, held at the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce’s new offices on Fountain Street, was one of three such discussions Smith held Wednesday around the district.

He is scheduled to hold three more roundtable events today.

Kenneth Bateman, CEO of SoutheastHEALTH, asks a question to U.S. Rep. Jason Smith during a roundtable discussion with area health-care professionals Wednesday in Cape Girardeau. ANDREW J. WHITAKER ~ awhitaker@semissourian.com

The discussion in Cape Girardeau focused largely on the high cost of health care.

SoutheastHEALTH CEO Kenneth Bateman voiced concern about “the growing trend” toward unaffordable health-care coverage.

Higher and higher deductibles for health insurance are making it increasingly hard on consumers, he said.

Bateman said federal regulations on hospitals and health-care providers drive up costs.

Dr. Charles Cozean, retired ophthalmologist, criticized the concept of insurance coverage that limits consumers to the use of a narrow network of providers.

Dave Soto of Soto Property Management asks a question to U.S. Rep. Jason Smith on Wednesday. ANDREW J. WHITAKER ~ awhitaker@semissourian.com

“People object to being told what doctor to choose,” he said.

“I would just totally repeal Obamacare,” he told Smith.

David Soto, whose Cape Girardeau company manages rental properties, said he can’t afford to provide health insurance for his employees.

Soto said many people are in debt for health-care expenses — so much so, his company excludes medical debt when it does credit checks on potential renters.

Without such an exclusion, Soto said many people would be unable to rent.