Smith, a Republican, voiced concerns over balloting in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. He cited several types of alleged fraud — voter impersonation, elderly exploitation and bribery — and contended actions in Georgia swung the state to Democrat Joe Biden.

“The Georgia secretary of state weakened signature verification processes to require just one verification instead of the two required by state law. This calls into question more than 1.2 million ballots in the State of Georgia alone,” he wrote. “Given that mail-in and absentee ballots skewed largely in Joe Biden’s favor nationwide, it is fair to question why these safeguards that prevent voter fraud were weakened.”

Neither of the state’s U.S. senators, both Republicans, have commented publicly on whether they support a special counsel to investigate the elections, according to spokeswomen for Sen. Josh Hawley and Sen. Roy Blunt.