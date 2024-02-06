All sections
NewsDecember 24, 2020

Smith calls for special counsel to investigate allegations of election fraud

Southeast Missouri's congressman has called for a special counsel to investigate alleged election fraud in a number of states, but Missouri's two U.S. senators have not addressed the issue. In a letter to President Donald Trump -- copied to Attorney General William Barr and Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen -- 8th District Rep. ...

Rick Fahr avatar
Rick Fahr
Jacob Wiegand ~ jwiegand@semissourian.com U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, R-Salem, Missouri, speaks during the 50th annual Lincoln Day celebration Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.
Jacob Wiegand ~ jwiegand@semissourian.com U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, R-Salem, Missouri, speaks during the 50th annual Lincoln Day celebration Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.

Southeast Missouri’s congressman has called for a special counsel to investigate alleged election fraud in a number of states.

In a letter to President Donald Trump — copied to Attorney General William Barr and Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen — 8th District Rep. Jason Smith offered his “full support for the appointment of a special counsel to investigate every instance of fraud that occurred during this year’s presidential election.”

Smith, a Republican, voiced concerns over balloting in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. He cited several types of alleged fraud — voter impersonation, elderly exploitation and bribery — and contended actions in Georgia swung the state to Democrat Joe Biden.

“The Georgia secretary of state weakened signature verification processes to require just one verification instead of the two required by state law. This calls into question more than 1.2 million ballots in the State of Georgia alone,” he wrote. “Given that mail-in and absentee ballots skewed largely in Joe Biden’s favor nationwide, it is fair to question why these safeguards that prevent voter fraud were weakened.”

Neither of the state’s U.S. senators, both Republicans, have commented publicly on whether they support a special counsel to investigate the elections, according to spokeswomen for Sen. Josh Hawley and Sen. Roy Blunt.

