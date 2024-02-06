All sections
NewsApril 30, 2021

Smith blasts 'unnecessary' Biden spending

Southeast Missouri's congressman said President Joe Biden's spending proposals are wasteful and tilted toward his political supporters. Eighth District Rep. Jason Smith contended Biden has a "spending problem." "In his first 100 days, he has proposed or enacted $7.5 trillion" in spending, Smith said in a telephone interview. "This massive flood of spending is going into what is an already-improving economy. He's basically doing it just to enact his socialist policies."

Rick Fahr avatar
Rick Fahr
U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, R-Salem, Missouri, speaks during the 50th annual Lincoln Day celebration at the Osage Center in Cape Girardeau, March 23, 2019,
U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, R-Salem, Missouri, speaks during the 50th annual Lincoln Day celebration at the Osage Center in Cape Girardeau, March 23, 2019,Southeast Missourian file

Southeast Missouri's congressman said President Joe Biden's spending proposals are wasteful and tilted toward his political supporters.

Eighth District Rep. Jason Smith contended Biden has a "spending problem."

"In his first 100 days, he has proposed or enacted $7.5 trillion" in spending, Smith said in a telephone interview. "This massive flood of spending is going into what is an already-improving economy. He's basically doing it just to enact his socialist policies."

Smith's comments came after Biden addressed Congress on Wednesday night, outlining actions he has taken in the first few months of his presidency and calling for future action on infrastructure and COVID-19, among other issues.

The congressman alleged the president "will judge success by how far he can grow the size of government spending and the scope of Washington influence." Regarding Biden's infrastructure proposal, Smith said the plan calls for more spending on electric vehicle equipment than roads, bridges, locks and dams.

Jason Smith
Jason Smith

"Republicans believe we should fund roads and bridges but we should not be funding Joe Biden's biggest donors," he added.

Smith, ranking Republican on the House's Budget Committee, said the additional federal spending could lead to higher inflation.

"When that happens, you are going to see increases to things that are pretty important to the people of Southeast Missouri, whether it's the price they pay for food to put on their table or the clothes on their back or the medicines in their cabinet," he suggested. "What Joe Biden is doing right now is going to harm those folks we represent."

Pandemic

Smith said Gov. Mike Parson's leadership helped the state weather the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are definitely on an upswing," he said.

The congressman said trade deals negotiated by and policies of the administration of President Donald Trump are benefiting Southeast Missouri farmers.

"Our farmers are starting to reap from a lot of those negotiations in the past few years," he noted.

Smith said he is bringing a level-headed approach to his role as ranking member of the Budget Committee.

"I like to think the Republican conference chose me to be the leader of it for having the background of someone from Southeast Missouri who can understand what common sense is."

Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

