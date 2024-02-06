Smith blasts 'unnecessary' Biden spending

Southeast Missouri's congressman said President Joe Biden's spending proposals are wasteful and tilted toward his political supporters.

Eighth District Rep. Jason Smith contended Biden has a "spending problem."

"In his first 100 days, he has proposed or enacted $7.5 trillion" in spending, Smith said in a telephone interview. "This massive flood of spending is going into what is an already-improving economy. He's basically doing it just to enact his socialist policies."

Smith's comments came after Biden addressed Congress on Wednesday night, outlining actions he has taken in the first few months of his presidency and calling for future action on infrastructure and COVID-19, among other issues.

The congressman alleged the president "will judge success by how far he can grow the size of government spending and the scope of Washington influence." Regarding Biden's infrastructure proposal, Smith said the plan calls for more spending on electric vehicle equipment than roads, bridges, locks and dams.

Jason Smith

"Republicans believe we should fund roads and bridges but we should not be funding Joe Biden's biggest donors," he added.

Smith, ranking Republican on the House's Budget Committee, said the additional federal spending could lead to higher inflation.