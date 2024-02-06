All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsAugust 12, 2021

Smith appears a 'no' vote when Senate-passed infrastructure bill reaches U.S. House

Southeast Missouri congressman Rep. Jason Smith does not figure to be among those GOP House members planning to vote for the $1 trillion infrastructure package once the measure reaches the lower chamber. With 19 Republicans in support — including Missouri’s Roy Blunt — the U.S. Senate easily passed the bill Tuesday, 69-30...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Jason Smith
Jason Smith

Southeast Missouri congressman Rep. Jason Smith does not figure to be among those GOP House members planning to vote for the $1 trillion infrastructure package once the measure reaches the lower chamber.

With 19 Republicans in support — including Missouri’s Roy Blunt — the U.S. Senate easily passed the bill Tuesday, 69-30.

The bipartisan deal is considerably smaller than a $2.6 billion proposal put forward by President Joe Biden earlier this year.

The bill includes money for new investment in roads, bridges, broadband, water and rail.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Smith, appearing on Fox Business’ “Mornings with Maria” program this week, said “Republicans should have stopped (the bill) in the United States Senate.”

As representative of Missouri’s 8th Congressional District since 2013 and the ranking member of the House Budget Committee, Smith suggested the infrastructure legislation is an opening act setting up a much larger bill right behind it, the so-called “Build Back Better” agenda.

“Unless Washington Democrats take their partisan reconciliation package off the table, the bipartisan infrastructure package is effectively a gateway drug, a bill that makes it easier to pass a second, 3.5 to 4 trillion dollar reconciliation, which is paying off political friends, allies and donors,” said Smith, 41.

“Nancy Pelosi has consistently said (she) will not take up the bipartisan infrastructure package without the reconciliation. It’s a disaster and Republicans should take Pelosi at her word that she will not bring forth the infrastructure package unless it has this additional 4 trillion additional reconciliation package.”

The entire Democratic caucus in the Senate voted in favor of the infrastructure bill. Only GOP Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota did not vote.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 19
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24
NewsOct. 18
Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to sex crime involving minor
NewsOct. 18
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water ad...
NewsOct. 18
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
NewsOct. 17
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
NewsOct. 17
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
NewsOct. 17
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
NewsOct. 17
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
NewsOct. 17
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
The Best Years October 2024
NewsOct. 16
The Best Years October 2024
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
NewsOct. 16
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
NewsOct. 16
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy