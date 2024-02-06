Southeast Missouri congressman Rep. Jason Smith does not figure to be among those GOP House members planning to vote for the $1 trillion infrastructure package once the measure reaches the lower chamber.
With 19 Republicans in support — including Missouri’s Roy Blunt — the U.S. Senate easily passed the bill Tuesday, 69-30.
The bipartisan deal is considerably smaller than a $2.6 billion proposal put forward by President Joe Biden earlier this year.
The bill includes money for new investment in roads, bridges, broadband, water and rail.
Smith, appearing on Fox Business’ “Mornings with Maria” program this week, said “Republicans should have stopped (the bill) in the United States Senate.”
As representative of Missouri’s 8th Congressional District since 2013 and the ranking member of the House Budget Committee, Smith suggested the infrastructure legislation is an opening act setting up a much larger bill right behind it, the so-called “Build Back Better” agenda.
“Unless Washington Democrats take their partisan reconciliation package off the table, the bipartisan infrastructure package is effectively a gateway drug, a bill that makes it easier to pass a second, 3.5 to 4 trillion dollar reconciliation, which is paying off political friends, allies and donors,” said Smith, 41.
“Nancy Pelosi has consistently said (she) will not take up the bipartisan infrastructure package without the reconciliation. It’s a disaster and Republicans should take Pelosi at her word that she will not bring forth the infrastructure package unless it has this additional 4 trillion additional reconciliation package.”
The entire Democratic caucus in the Senate voted in favor of the infrastructure bill. Only GOP Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota did not vote.
