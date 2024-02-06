Southeast Missouri congressman Rep. Jason Smith does not figure to be among those GOP House members planning to vote for the $1 trillion infrastructure package once the measure reaches the lower chamber.

With 19 Republicans in support — including Missouri’s Roy Blunt — the U.S. Senate easily passed the bill Tuesday, 69-30.

The bipartisan deal is considerably smaller than a $2.6 billion proposal put forward by President Joe Biden earlier this year.

The bill includes money for new investment in roads, bridges, broadband, water and rail.