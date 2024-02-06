All sections
NewsFebruary 12, 2022

Smith announces campaign for Stoddard County prosecuting attorney

BLOOMFIELD, Mo. -- Sawyer Smith, a local attorney at Mayer Law Office in Dexter, Missouri, has announced he is campaigning for Stoddard County prosecuting attorney. The announcement came via social media. "The campaign I am announcing to you today is about 'justice for all' and the best public service to everyone," Smith said in his release...

Dexter Statesman
Sawyer and Leeza Smith
Sawyer and Leeza Smith

BLOOMFIELD, Mo. -- Sawyer Smith, a local attorney at Mayer Law Office in Dexter, Missouri, has announced he is campaigning for Stoddard County prosecuting attorney. The announcement came via social media.

"The campaign I am announcing to you today is about 'justice for all' and the best public service to everyone," Smith said in his release.

Smith said he has been listening to public demands for a change in the current prosecutor's office and is now acting on Stoddard County citizens' desire for a choice in the election.

"Stoddard County deserves a prosecutor that is truly pro-law enforcement. I promise to back up our brave police officers, deputies, and troopers -- especially our sheriff -- and show respect and support to them all, as well as other elected officials," Smith said in his announcement. "Stoddard County deserves a prosecutor that is 100% committed and dedicated to the job. I promise to have no involvements with any side businesses, political projects, or unnecessary conflicts of interest that distract away from the office that you, the taxpayers, fund so well. I will never accept full-time pay, only to do part-time work,"

Smith said he would be a passionate, professional, ethical prosecutor who would stand up for victims, victims' families, the laws of Missouri and the United States.

Smith said he is proud Stoddard County is his lifelong home and that he and his wife, Leeza, are passionate about serving their communities. Smith said he has family roots in Dexter, Dudley, Essex and Puxico, and family background in agriculture, as well as the service of one of his grandfathers, who was a police officer, criminal justice professor and city judge.

"Most important to Leeza and I is our personal relationship with Jesus -- which is foundational to who I am and what I believe. We attend Liberty Hill Church in Aid, and First Baptist Church in Dexter, where I grew up attending with my parents," he said.

Smith spoke about his legal career citing his work experience with defense attorney Jasper Edmundson, the Missouri State Public Defenders Office, and attorney Dustin Mayer, who is a former assistant prosecutor.

"Following the passage of the bar exam and obtaining a law license from the Supreme Court of Missouri, I have handled felony and misdemeanor cases in at least seven different counties within the 'Bootheel' region," he said.

Smith faces 12-year incumbent, Russ Oliver, who recently announced his intention to seek re-election for a fourth term.

The primary election will be held Aug. 2.

