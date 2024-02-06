Smith announces campaign for Stoddard County prosecuting attorney

BLOOMFIELD, Mo. -- Sawyer Smith, a local attorney at Mayer Law Office in Dexter, Missouri, has announced he is campaigning for Stoddard County prosecuting attorney. The announcement came via social media.

"The campaign I am announcing to you today is about 'justice for all' and the best public service to everyone," Smith said in his release.

Smith said he has been listening to public demands for a change in the current prosecutor's office and is now acting on Stoddard County citizens' desire for a choice in the election.

"Stoddard County deserves a prosecutor that is truly pro-law enforcement. I promise to back up our brave police officers, deputies, and troopers -- especially our sheriff -- and show respect and support to them all, as well as other elected officials," Smith said in his announcement. "Stoddard County deserves a prosecutor that is 100% committed and dedicated to the job. I promise to have no involvements with any side businesses, political projects, or unnecessary conflicts of interest that distract away from the office that you, the taxpayers, fund so well. I will never accept full-time pay, only to do part-time work,"

Smith said he would be a passionate, professional, ethical prosecutor who would stand up for victims, victims' families, the laws of Missouri and the United States.