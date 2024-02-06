Smart, messy, fun

What does it feel like to shape the tactile medium of clay? Artist Candace Taylor talks process in working at the wheel and how the insights she gains from it apply to everyday life
The way it feels in your hands. It's the most hands-on medium. I also like how messy you can get. With ceramics you can kind of let go, and I really like the feeling of that. I like how process-heavy it is, how you have to take steps before your final piece comes out. That gives you time to really reflect on things conceptually.
It depends on what kind of clay and how dry it is ï¿½ sometimes it can be really hard to work with. The best feeling is when you get a new bag of clay and you open it and ï¿½ this is going to sound disgusting ï¿½ but usually mold can form on it because it's wet and stuck in a plastic bag for so long, but it smells good, like...this earthy, fresh smell. A new bag of clay feels soft, wedging it is just a good feeling in your hands ï¿½ it's soft like you're getting a massage, but then you're also doing the work.
It's kind of hard to explain that feeling. You plan things out and you have that idea of how you want something to look ï¿½ of course, when you're on the wheel, that's something that can totally change. There have been times when I'll be on the wheel and I'm like, 'This is what I wanted, but I think it would look better if it were taller.' When working with wet clay, if you mess up your cup it's not the end of the world. You can make another one, and who knows? The next one might be even better, or you'll learn something new.
As an artist you get this feeling inside like, 'This is done. This is complete.'
How has being a ceramicist shaped your worldview?
I learn to take a step back, look at things and be more patient as a person. You're always growing. You can't just come to school for art and think, 'Oh, well I've done the foundation classes, I've taken a couple of ceramics classes, I'm a good artist.' There are artists who are still growing, and they're in their 30s and 40s, changing. It's a constant thing, because people are constantly changing.
