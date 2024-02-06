Smart, messy, fun

What does it feel like to shape the tactile medium of clay? Artist Candace Taylor talks process in working at the wheel and how the insights she gains from it apply to everyday life

What do you like about working with clay?

The way it feels in your hands. It's the most hands-on medium. I also like how messy you can get. With ceramics you can kind of let go, and I really like the feeling of that. I like how process-heavy it is, how you have to take steps before your final piece comes out. That gives you time to really reflect on things conceptually.

Fred Lynch - flynch@semissourian.com

What does clay feel like in your hands?

It depends on what kind of clay and how dry it is ï¿½ sometimes it can be really hard to work with. The best feeling is when you get a new bag of clay and you open it and ï¿½ this is going to sound disgusting ï¿½ but usually mold can form on it because it's wet and stuck in a plastic bag for so long, but it smells good, like...this earthy, fresh smell. A new bag of clay feels soft, wedging it is just a good feeling in your hands ï¿½ it's soft like you're getting a massage, but then you're also doing the work.