Small Town Showcase award presented to Marble Hill

Earlier this month, Sheila Porter of the Bollinger County University of Missouri Extension Office’s “Building Local Prosperity” group went to Jefferson City to accept an award from Lt. Gov. David Wasinger on behalf of Marble Hill.

Porter was part of an effort earlier this decade assisting with Marble Hill’s “Small Town Showcase", a pilot promote that led to other video features on rural Missouri communities.

There were several other towns given participation awards, too.

“We were the pilot project,” Porter said. “(From there), then the other towns actually had to compete for the video grant. It was over the past few years.”

“When we did it, they called and asked us to consider being the pilot program, because we had a few local groups that were working together to do something here, the building local prosperity (group) through the extension, museum and the library. They were all trying to work together to do some stuff.

It was in 2022 when the project started, Porter said.

“It took us a few months (to get started),” Porter said. “I contacted the people here that worked on it. People from the (Missouri) Humanities (Council) came down and filmed a few areas, talked to people, put the video together and it went from there and they started doing other towns. It was kind of neat at the time.”

Porter said the Missouri Humanities created the videos as a way to promote local interest in rural communities within the state.

“They were using it as a PR (tool) through the (Missouri) Humanities,” Porter said. “A lot of towns don’t have money (for tourism) and that kind of stuff, so it was limited with what we could do. We could use it for anything we wanted to."

The short video was distributed by the Missouri Humanities to the state’s Division of Tourism and it was used statewide.

“You see more of this around St. Louis or Kansas City, Columbia or Springfield,” Porter said. “Southeast Missouri is kind of a lost part of the state.”

“It was a really good way to get some PR (public relations) out in the communities but now for us to do something local, those groups that were involved in that need to do something again,” Porter said.

The one significant change from the video is the county museum was closed and has been relocated. Now, that building houses the Bollinger County Library.

Porter sees the potential for adding or updating the short video, perhaps focusing the county’s recreation or camping opportunities, or even positive aspects of the local school districts.