Small Missouri city considers silencing train whistles

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Elaine Kellerman of Parkville cringes when she hears people describe the sound coming from a train's horn as "noise."

"To me, the whistles of the train, they are like the song of the train," she said. "They're a call. I think they are very beautiful."

So it was much to her dismay when she learned that Parkville's board of aldermen once again was examining the quieting -- if not silencing -- of trains as they pass through the small city of about 5,500 people in Kansas City's Northland.

"One of the reasons we moved to Parkville was for the trains and the train whistles," said Kellerman, who has started a petition against quieting the trains. "To me the trains and their sounds are just part of Parkville. They are as much a part of this community as the Missouri River or Park University."

But not everyone shares the same appreciation. Residents, visitors and merchants have complained about the sound -- or even noise, as they call it -- over the years.

The train whistles have been blamed for interrupting conversations and business meetings, spoiling public events and deterring investment downtown.

"On a typical day, 45 trains come through this line -- through downtown Parkville -- and that's about an average of two trains an hour," said Stephen Lachky, Parkville's community development director.

"So what that means is that for about five minutes every hour there's constant disruption from this train horn noise," he told The Kansas City Star.

The city has explored for decades how to quiet the train horns, but the issue has lingered. It's been several years since the board of aldermen last took it up.

But now a new group of aldermen have started to talk about the train whistles again. The board revisited the issue earlier this month during a work session meeting.

As those talks go on, Parkville finds once again the charm of the whistle depends on the ear of the listener.

Farmers markets, cruise nights, festivals and parades have all suffered from the noise, Lachky said.

The train horns can reach between 100 and 110 decibels. Hearing damage can occur around 87 decibels, he noted.

"I agree that noise from the train horns is part of the overall charm of Parkville," he said. "However, the noise from the train horns has been cited as the biggest deterrent for investment in our downtown."

Finding a way to quiet them has been listed as a top transportation priority for downtown. The belief is that there would be more shoppers downtown and businesses would have a better chance at success if there was some sort of relief.

Several years ago, the city's transportation consultant estimated it would take as much as $1 million to install quiet zones at two intersections, Lachky said. It would involve modifications to prevent vehicles from zig-zagging between lowered crossing arms, thus alleviating the need for trains to have to sound their horn.

Confronting the cost has been daunting for the small city with its limited resources.

Recently, other cities in the metro have turned to a cheaper option in the use of wayside horns. In this case, train crossing signals use an electronic horn attached to a signal pole that is pointed down the street toward traffic. The system alerts oncoming train engineers not to blow their horn. Engineers still have discretion to blow the train horn if they feel it's necessary or if the system isn't working.