Small Lutheran church in Egypt Mills celebrates 150 years

About a mile off Highway 177 in Egypt Mills sits a postcard-perfect little white church on a hill -- Trinity Lutheran Church, established in 1867.

Pastor Barry Pfanstiel has been the minister for three years, and he said he is having fun.

"It's different," he said. "Definitely a rural church."

Pfanstiel said the 150th-anniversary celebration started with a worship service, where he counted 160 people in the sanctuary.

Guests tour the schoolhouse during a celebration Sunday of the 150th anniversary of Trinity Lutheran Church in Egypt Mills. BEN MATTHEWS

"I think the rain hurt us," he said.

Pfanstiel said a meal was prepared for 300 people. As of 1 p.m. Sunday, 206 people had been through the line to enjoy chicken and dumplings, ham, green beans, corn, German potato salad, desserts and drinks.

Pfanstiel said he was grateful to everyone who helped make the celebration happen and those who attended.

"Organist Matt Palisch played for our service, and that was really special, considering he has a recital at Old St. Vincent's [Church] in Cape this afternoon," he said.

Lutheran Church Missouri Synod district president Rev. Dr. Lee Hagan spoke at Sunday's worship service.

Ringer Hill Bluegrass provided live music Sunday afternoon.

Pfanstiel said the celebration's theme, "Our Help, Our Hope," allows them to focus on the past and hope for the future.

Pfanstiel estimated about 75 people worship at the church regularly. But he noted: "Realistically, it'd be great to have a larger congregation."

Member Larry Hanebrink, chairman of the cemetery board, said a lot of the region's history is in the cemetery, which dates to about 1880.

"The congregation bought the property before the church was built," Hanebrink said.