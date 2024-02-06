All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMay 1, 2017

Small Lutheran church in Egypt Mills celebrates 150 years

Small Lutheran church in Egypt Mills celebrates 150 years About a mile off Highway 177 in Egypt Mills sits a postcard-perfect little white church on a hill -- Trinity Lutheran Church, established in 1867. Pastor Barry Pfanstiel has been the minister for three years, and he said he is having fun...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
David Smith stirs a pot of chicken and dumplings with help from Jeremy Lueder and Kenny Heise during a celebration Sunday of Trinity Lutheran Church's 150th anniversary in Egypt Mills.
David Smith stirs a pot of chicken and dumplings with help from Jeremy Lueder and Kenny Heise during a celebration Sunday of Trinity Lutheran Church's 150th anniversary in Egypt Mills.BEN MATTHEWS

Small Lutheran church in Egypt Mills celebrates 150 years

About a mile off Highway 177 in Egypt Mills sits a postcard-perfect little white church on a hill -- Trinity Lutheran Church, established in 1867.

Pastor Barry Pfanstiel has been the minister for three years, and he said he is having fun.

"It's different," he said. "Definitely a rural church."

Pfanstiel said the 150th-anniversary celebration started with a worship service, where he counted 160 people in the sanctuary.

Guests tour the schoolhouse during a celebration Sunday of the 150th anniversary of Trinity Lutheran Church in Egypt Mills.
Guests tour the schoolhouse during a celebration Sunday of the 150th anniversary of Trinity Lutheran Church in Egypt Mills.BEN MATTHEWS

"I think the rain hurt us," he said.

Pfanstiel said a meal was prepared for 300 people. As of 1 p.m. Sunday, 206 people had been through the line to enjoy chicken and dumplings, ham, green beans, corn, German potato salad, desserts and drinks.

Pfanstiel said he was grateful to everyone who helped make the celebration happen and those who attended.

"Organist Matt Palisch played for our service, and that was really special, considering he has a recital at Old St. Vincent's [Church] in Cape this afternoon," he said.

Lutheran Church Missouri Synod district president Rev. Dr. Lee Hagan spoke at Sunday's worship service.

Ringer Hill Bluegrass provided live music Sunday afternoon.

Pfanstiel said the celebration's theme, "Our Help, Our Hope," allows them to focus on the past and hope for the future.

Pfanstiel estimated about 75 people worship at the church regularly. But he noted: "Realistically, it'd be great to have a larger congregation."

Member Larry Hanebrink, chairman of the cemetery board, said a lot of the region's history is in the cemetery, which dates to about 1880.

"The congregation bought the property before the church was built," Hanebrink said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Church services originally were held in a building close to Juden Creek a few miles away, on land owned by his great-great-grandfather.

"But that got flooded," he said.

The congregation then built the little white church where it stands today, next to the cemetery they already had established, Hanebrink said.

Although he never has added up the total number of graves, Hanebrink said it's a lot -- including two Civil War veterans and veterans of World Wars I and II, Vietnam and others.

"Four generations' worth of people are buried here," he said.

Head elder Dave Heise said he was glad everyone came to the celebration.

"Even though a lot of people are related here, a lot aren't," Heise said, adding his great-grandfather and brothers, Heise's great-great-uncles, built the church.

"It's a nice church, a homey atmosphere," Heise said. "It's an honor to come here."

That the church has held services every Sunday since 1880 is an accomplishment, Heise said.

The Lutherans who landed at Wittenberg, Missouri, in Perry County in 1839 "were looking for something that looked like home," Heise said, gesturing to the lush hills and forest around the church, which he said probably reminded early settlers of the Saxony region of Germany they once called home.

Those settlers founded the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod and founded several churches in Perry and Cape Girardeau counties.

Photographs of church members, renovations, classes graduated from the little schoolhouse that was active from 1900 until 1939 and other historic events were displayed.

That also included confirmation and baptism certificates, with older certificates written in German.

"The history goes on and on," Heise said.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Pertinent address: 5665 County Road 635, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbe...
NewsDec. 12
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
NewsDec. 10
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
NewsDec. 10
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
NewsDec. 10
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
NewsDec. 10
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
NewsDec. 9
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy