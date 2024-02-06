Small gestures -- call or song ease some of COVID-19 stress

A phone call sounds like such a small thing. But the sedated man in a Missouri hospital room was gravely ill with COVID-19, and nurses arranged for his family to wish him well, perhaps for the last time.

In another hospital, a guitar-playing nurse sings ''Amazing Grace" outside patients' rooms. And in another, doctors show smiling photos of themselves so COVID-19 patients can see the faces behind the masks.

In a time of anxiety and isolation, simple acts of kindness from medical workers are giving comfort and hope to patients and their families.

That phone call arranged by a nurse at a St. Louis-area hospital let Erin Muth talk to her dad, Steve Blaha, for the first time in six days and just hours after doctors revived him when his heart stopped beating.

"Dad had basically died and we hadn't had a chance to say anything to him," said Muth, a nurse herself in Iowa. She tearfully told her dad, "Thanks for everything you've done for me, rooting for me and cheering me on. I'm cheering you on now, Dad."

In this March 2020 provided by Inova Fairfax Hospital, a nurse at Inova Fairfax Hospital in Falls Church, Virginia, plays a game of tic-tac-toe with a patient who is in isolation due to COVID-19. In a time of anxiety and isolation, simple acts of kindness from hospital workers are giving comfort to patients and their families. Associated Press

Blaha, a machinist, turned 65 the next day, March 28, and though he remained sedated, Erin and her mom wished him happy birthday in a nurse-arranged video call.

Muth is convinced those calls gave Blaha strength. Days later doctors removed the ventilator and let Blaha breathe on his own. He's weak, but recovering.

Most people do recover from the new coronavirus. But it can be life-threatening for older adults and people with existing health problems. Many hospitals treating COVID-19 patients have adopted strict no-visitor policies and patients' only human contact is with masked and gloved medical workers.