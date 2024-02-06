Small fire under investigation at Planned Parenthood clinic

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Authorities say they're investigating a suspicious fire at a Planned Parenthood clinic in Columbia that is seeking to regain its ability to offer abortions.

Columbia police said officers responded to an alarm at the clinic around 4 a.m. Sunday. A small fire had started inside the structure, and the building's sprinkler system extinguished it. Firefighters told police the blaze was "suspicious in nature," according to a statement from the police department.

Police spokesman Jeff Pitts said Monday the investigation is ongoing and he couldn't discuss the cause of the blaze or whether it might be related to the abortion issue.

The police department Monday asked the FBI to help with the investigation.