Small fire reported outside St. Mary Cathedral

A small fire outside St. Mary Cathedral, 615 William St. in Cape Girardeau, generated a large emergency services response about 11 p.m. Monday. Firefighters quickly extinguished the small blaze on a concrete porch, which did not damage the structure.Rick Fahr