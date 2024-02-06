Small fire at Jefferson Elementary, no injuries

A small fire broke out in the new construction portion of Jefferson Elementary School on Thursday morning, Nov. 10, in Cape Girardeau.
There were no injuries. The fire was in a wall and was a result of construction activites, according to a Facebook post from the Cape Girardeau Fire Department.
Styrofoam insulation in a wall caught fire, according to Fire Chief Randy Morris Jr., who said crews remained on the scene to ensure no flare-ups.
“We appreciate everyone working together to mitigate this situation quickly with as little damage as possible,” the post says.
