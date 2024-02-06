All sections
June 20, 2017

Small earthquake rumbles in Southeast Missouri

Associated Press

STEELE, Mo. -- Another small earthquake has rattled parts of Southeast Missouri along the New Madrid fault.

The U.S. Geological Survey's Earthquakes Hazards Program said the earthquake with a magnitude of 2.7 rumbled at 4:26 a.m. Monday, centered near the small town of Steele in the Missouri Bootheel region.

There were no reports of injury or damage.

The New Madrid fault produced earthquakes in 1811 and 1812 that could be felt as far away as New England.

Some experts believe it's a matter of time before another serious quake occurs along the fault line.

Story Tags
State News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

