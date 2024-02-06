Small Business Saturday clients: The personal touch sells

While some prefer the convenience of online shopping, many Cape Girardeau and Jackson residents took preference to purchasing personal, custom gifts from locally owned retailers during this year’s Small Business Saturday sales.
The nationwide sales holiday began as a marketing campaign by American Express in 2010, dedicated to helping small businesses gain exposure.
A large “Shop Small” decal hung in the window of High Street Station in Jackson, where shoppers were greeted with a sparkling, festive display of snowmen and Santa Clauses as they entered the store.
More accessories promoting the “Shop Small” mentality sat near the register, where store owners Lisa Walker and Lynette Strange provided free gift-wrapping services to customers.
Walker said Small Business Saturday crowds were “way bigger” than those on Black Friday, with hundreds of shoppers stopping in to peruse selections of candles, soaps, lotions, jewelry and Vera Bradley accessories.
Down the street, Vanices Boutique LLC owners Alicia Baugh and Heather Thompson participated in Small Business Saturday for the first time by offering customers 10 percent off purchases, plus a free gift with any purchase of $100 or more.
While the two cousins began their business online in October 2016, Thompson said their physical storefront has helped them attract customers.
“People want to touch and feel and try things on, so being in uptown Jackson and having a place where people can see what we’re offering online has made a huge difference in our business,” Thompson said.
In Cape Girardeau, Missouri Running Co. owner Kim Kelpe teamed with other small businesses to organize the third annual Holiday Passport Program.
The program guided shoppers through a circuit of sales at 10 Cape Girardeau small-businesses: Missouri Running Co., Busch Pet Products, Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, Imagine That, Natural Health and Organic Foods, Cape Bicycle, Cyclewerx, Jenny May Boutique, Arena Golf and My Daddy’s Cheesecake.
Customers received a stamp on their passports upon visiting each business. Customers who completed the circuit became eligible for the program’s grand prize — gift cards to all 10 businesses.
Kelpe said the shopping holiday is a positive initiative that helps customers connect with their community.
“If you shop local, you know you’re not paying a big CEO to do something. You know you’re paying for the small-business owners to pay for their kids’ activities or to put dinner on the table,” Kelpe said.
After finishing their shopping for the day, Peggy and Dave Reed of Cape Girardeau left with two shopping bags of Christmas gifts purchased at local businesses. The couple said they prefer doing their Christmas shopping at local businesses.
“It’s more personable. I like meeting the people who run the shops; they’re all so friendly,” Peggy said.
