Small Business Saturday clients: The personal touch sells

While some prefer the convenience of online shopping, many Cape Girardeau and Jackson residents took preference to purchasing personal, custom gifts from locally owned retailers during this year’s Small Business Saturday sales.

The nationwide sales holiday began as a marketing campaign by American Express in 2010, dedicated to helping small businesses gain exposure.

A large “Shop Small” decal hung in the window of High Street Station in Jackson, where shoppers were greeted with a sparkling, festive display of snowmen and Santa Clauses as they entered the store.

More accessories promoting the “Shop Small” mentality sat near the register, where store owners Lisa Walker and Lynette Strange provided free gift-wrapping services to customers.

Walker said Small Business Saturday crowds were “way bigger” than those on Black Friday, with hundreds of shoppers stopping in to peruse selections of candles, soaps, lotions, jewelry and Vera Bradley accessories.

Paige Turner, left, checks out with Janey Foust and Sheila Conley at the Cobblestone Corner during Small Business Saturday in Uptown Jackson. Andrew J. Whitaker

Down the street, Vanices Boutique LLC owners Alicia Baugh and Heather Thompson participated in Small Business Saturday for the first time by offering customers 10 percent off purchases, plus a free gift with any purchase of $100 or more.

While the two cousins began their business online in October 2016, Thompson said their physical storefront has helped them attract customers.

“People want to touch and feel and try things on, so being in uptown Jackson and having a place where people can see what we’re offering online has made a huge difference in our business,” Thompson said.