Small Business Expo helps raise money for cancer patients

Twenty-two vendors lined up at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, July 15, each selling handmade goods and supporting a local cause.

The fifth annual Show Me Care Bags Small Business Expo helped raise funds to send support to cancer patients.

Jennifer Preston founded Show Me Care Bags to send items and messages of support to those fighting cancer after she and her husband lost several relatives to the disease. The business expo is one of three regular events of its kind in Cape Girardeau; the group also hosts similar expos in St. Louis.

"We have multiple vendors who come every time, then we have a lot of vendors who are new and become repeat vendors," Preston said. The expos give small-business owners a chance to sell their products while funds from table slots and raffle tickets go toward shipping out the care packages. "... It's kind of a win-win for everybody," Preston added.

The business expo was previously known as the Women's Expo, but Preston said the name was changed to be more inviting to more vendors and customers.

Amanda Ayers, second from left, shows shoppers her collection of handmade mushroom accessories during the Small Business Expo on Saturday, July 15, at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau. Like many other vendors, Ayers turned a hobby into a small local business. This was her second year participating in the expo. Christopher Borro

Among the vendors Saturday were young twins Sydney and Bentley Walpole, who started their confectionery company S&B's Sweet Treats with the help of their mother, Michelle.