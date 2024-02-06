All sections
May 30, 2019

Small bear tranquilized, removed after Missouri school visit

EUREKA, Mo. -- A small bear is back in the woods after a visit to a Catholic school in suburban St. Louis. School is out for the summer at Most Sacred Heart Parish in Eureka, so the children missed all of the excitement Tuesday when the bear arrived and got trapped inside. ...

Associated Press
EUREKA, Mo. -- A small bear is back in the woods after a visit to a Catholic school in suburban St. Louis. School is out for the summer at Most Sacred Heart Parish in Eureka, so the children missed all of the excitement Tuesday when the bear arrived and got trapped inside. The Rev. Joe Kempf said he had propped open a door during cleaning when the bear wandered inside. The Missouri Department of Conservation said the bear was tranquilized and removed. The 90-pound bear, estimated to be about 18 months old, was taken to a wooded area, away from homes and businesses, and released. Conservation department spokesman Dan Zarlenga said male bears that age are often pushed out of their den by parents to make room for young cubs.

State News
