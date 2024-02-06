Slippery roads lead to numerous accidents across Missouri

ST. LOUIS ï¿½ Freezing rain and icy roads have led to several accidents throughout Missouri.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported dozens of accidents since Sunday, many blamed on ï¿½black iceï¿½ on roadways in all parts of the state. No fatal accidents have been reported in Missouri.
Police across the Kansas City area urged caution after several accidents resulted in injuries.
Several accidents were reported in eastern Missouri, too, including one involving three vehicles early Monday in north St. Louis.
Temperatures were high enough by mid-morning Monday in most places to ease ice concerns, but some bridges and overpasses remained slick.
The forecast offered good news: Temperatures are expected to reach the low-40s early this week, and the 50s in some parts of the state by Wednesday.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.