NewsNovember 27, 2018
Slick roads, blowing snow delay air, road travel in Midwest
CHICAGO -- A wintry storm brought blizzard-like conditions to parts of the Midwest early Monday, grounding hundreds of flights and causing scores of accidents and at least one death on slick roads crowded with people returning from work after the Thanksgiving weekend...
By NOREEN NASIR ~ Associated Press
A commuter walks to a bus stop as snow falls Monday in Chicago.
A commuter walks to a bus stop as snow falls Monday in Chicago.Kiichiro Sato ~ Associated Press

CHICAGO -- A wintry storm brought blizzard-like conditions to parts of the Midwest early Monday, grounding hundreds of flights and causing scores of accidents and at least one death on slick roads crowded with people returning from work after the Thanksgiving weekend.

The Chicago area was slammed with up to a foot of wet snow, and whiteout conditions stalled commuter traffic on the roads. The National Weather Service said 7.5 inches of snow fell at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport and 4.9 inches fell at Midway International Airport.

The Chicago Department of Aviation said more than 1,200 flights were canceled at O'Hare between midnight and 3 p.m. Monday, after 700 flights at the airport were canceled Sunday. At Midway International Airport, where 123 flights were canceled Sunday, another 71 flights had been canceled as of midnight.

One Chicago native trying to fly to Orlando, Florida, chided himself for not heeding the forecast, but maintained his sense of humor.

"I knew it was right around the corner, and behold I stayed that one extra day and paid the price. So I was able to spend the evening here at beautiful O'Hare and had plenty of company," said Mark McCoy, referring to all the other travelers stranded at the travel hub.

Zadie Denies, 10, left, and neighborhood friend Tyanna Morgan, 11, build a fort in Denies' yard Monday in Lansing, Michigan. School was canceled for the two girls.
Zadie Denies, 10, left, and neighborhood friend Tyanna Morgan, 11, build a fort in Denies' yard Monday in Lansing, Michigan. School was canceled for the two girls.Nick King ~ Lansing State Journal via AP

"It's all part of the Thanksgiving travel experience," McCoy said.

One couple was faced with an unexpectedly long layover in Chicago after spending two weeks with their son in Thailand. Bob Kernez, 61, said he and his wife were contemplating getting a hotel room in the city but were unsure whether they wanted to leave the airport.

"We're not really dressed for the weather now," said Kernez of Duluth, Minnesota.

The storm also dumped wet snow on parts of Michigan's Lower Peninsula, creating treacherous driving conditions. Police responded to dozens of crashes Monday morning in the Lansing area and in nearby Ionia County, officials encouraged people to stay off "treacherous" roads after a 48-year-old woman died when she lost control of her car on icy M-66 on Monday morning.

The Illinois State Police, which responded to many spin-outs and collisions -- but no reports of serious injuries -- had a similar message to stay off the roads unless necessary, particularly since falling temperatures were expected to make the roads even more slippery.

Farther south, Gov. Jeff Colyer declared a state of emergency in Kansas on Sunday after 2 to 14 inches of snow fell in parts of the state. The state Department of Transportation reported several road closures Monday, mostly in the extreme northeast, but said a stretch of Interstate 70 that had been closed Sunday was reopened.

The National Weather Service said that 3 to 9 inches fell across northern Missouri on Sunday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported multiple fender-benders but by midmorning Monday the Department of Transportation said all roads were opened. Flights were mostly on time Monday at Kansas City International Airport, one day after the storm caused widespread delays.

Roads in much of Nebraska and the southern half of Iowa remained covered in snow and ice early Monday, even after the storm had passed those states. Several state and U.S. highways were impassable in Nebraska, but traffic was moving on Interstate 29 in the southwestern corner of Iowa and Interstate 80 in the eastern of the state, despite a blanket of snow.

Roads were slick in northern Indiana early Monday after about 2 inches of snow fell, and more was forecast through the afternoon.

Parts of southeastern Wisconsin, just north of Chicago, suffered a glancing blow from the storm, with about 9 inches of blowing and drifting snow.

Associated Press video journalist Teresa Crawford contributed to this story.

State News
