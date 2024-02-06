Sleuthing helps jewelry store owner catch theft suspects

(This story has been updated to reflect the correct name of a male suspect, who, according to Cape Girardeau police, provided a stolen identity upon his arrest.)

A Cape Girardeau business owner and her employee assisted in the arrest of two Illinois residents who allegedly stole from her shop.

Crystal Miller, 41, of Marion, Illinois, and Jeremy Westmoreland, 32, of Peoria, Illinois, were taken into custody by Cape police officers Tuesday on charges of felony stealing after Miller allegedly pocketed a six-carat white-gold ring valued at $3,800 on Monday from Jewelry Journey & Co.

According to a police report and Christina Roosman, owner of Jewelry Journey & Co., Miller and Westmoreland had visited the store at approximately 4:30 p.m. and Miller tried the ring on. Westmoreland was reportedly showing the shop's gemologist Barkiaroq "Kia" Farhadi fake gold as a distraction while Miller took off the ring and put it in her pocket. When Roosman and Farhadi were closing the shop that evening, Farhadi realized the ring was gone.

Roosman and Farhadi reviewed surveillance video footage of the incident, and, after reporting the incident to Cape police, Roosman posted the video and still images of the footage on Facebook in order to identify the theives.

The next day, Roosman said a friend had called her saying she saw the two suspects walking through town. Roosman called police and drove past a restaurant on North Kingshighway, where Miller and Westmoreland had been spotted. A little later, Farhadi had received a similar phone call stating the two were near Walmart Neighborhood Market, and went to look for them.

Farhadi spotted Miller and Westmoreland and followed them in his car. Eventually, Farhadi left the vehicle and began chasing the pair on foot while he had a 911 dispatcher on his phone. This was when Roosman came into play -- and got a little lucky.

After attempting to cut the pair off, Roosman allegedly picked Miller and Veach up in her car near Laughing Gas Comedy in Town Plaza as they fled from Farhadi.