Slain Missouri Ku Klux Klan leader's wife admits killing him

FARMINGTON, Mo. -- The wife of a Missouri Ku Klux Klan leader admitted Friday to fatally shooting her husband.

Malissa Ancona was sentenced to life in prison Friday under a deal in which she pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and abandonment of a corpse in the February 2017 death of Frank Ancona Jr., the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Ancona, who had identified himself as a KKK imperial wizard, had recently asked his wife for a divorce, according to officials and court records.

Malissa Ancona initially reported her husband missing, and a family fishing found his body near the Big River outside of Belgrade, Missouri, days later. She later claimed her son, Paul Jinkerson Jr., shot him while he was sleeping.

Jinkerson faces the same charges as his mother, but she said Friday he had no role in the shooting. She said he did help clean up the crime scene and helped dump the body.

"I fired both shots that killed my husband," she told Circuit Judge Wendy Wexler Horn. She said she cleaned the walls of their bedroom and disposed of bloody bedding to try to hide the crime.