All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsApril 20, 2019

Slain Missouri Ku Klux Klan leader's wife admits killing him

FARMINGTON, Mo. -- The wife of a Missouri Ku Klux Klan leader admitted Friday to fatally shooting her husband. Malissa Ancona was sentenced to life in prison Friday under a deal in which she pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and abandonment of a corpse in the February 2017 death of Frank Ancona Jr., the St. ...

Associated Press
Malissa Ancona
Malissa Ancona

FARMINGTON, Mo. -- The wife of a Missouri Ku Klux Klan leader admitted Friday to fatally shooting her husband.

Malissa Ancona was sentenced to life in prison Friday under a deal in which she pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and abandonment of a corpse in the February 2017 death of Frank Ancona Jr., the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Ancona, who had identified himself as a KKK imperial wizard, had recently asked his wife for a divorce, according to officials and court records.

Malissa Ancona initially reported her husband missing, and a family fishing found his body near the Big River outside of Belgrade, Missouri, days later. She later claimed her son, Paul Jinkerson Jr., shot him while he was sleeping.

Jinkerson faces the same charges as his mother, but she said Friday he had no role in the shooting. She said he did help clean up the crime scene and helped dump the body.

"I fired both shots that killed my husband," she told Circuit Judge Wendy Wexler Horn. She said she cleaned the walls of their bedroom and disposed of bloody bedding to try to hide the crime.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Asked how the plea would affect Jinkerson's trial, his lawyer, Eric Barnhart, responded, "I mean, the true killer..." before having his sentence finished by Jinkerson's father: "admitted her guilt today."

Ancona originally told police her son shot her husband with a 9-mm handgun and agreed to testify against him last year. She reversed herself in a letter from jail, writing to Horn she was "under the influence" and couldn't recall what happened when her husband was shot.

During Friday's court hearing, Frank Ancona's father, Frank Ancona Sr., told the judge he was forced to identify his only son's body, and said his son had "no face left." Ancona Sr. said his son was killed because he was planning on leaving Malissa Ancona, whom he called a "terrible wife."

Ancona's daughter, Carolyn Ancona, through tears, said, "He didn't deserve this. No one deserves this."

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 15
Ground broken for new soybean processing facility in New Mad...
NewsNov. 14
Former Highway Patrol trooper indicted for allegedly capturi...
NewsNov. 14
Insurers say bear that damaged luxury cars was actually a pe...
NewsNov. 14
Trump hammered Democrats on transgender issues. Now the part...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
NewsNov. 13
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
Bollinger County man sentenced to 179 months in prison on child pornography charge
NewsNov. 12
Bollinger County man sentenced to 179 months in prison on child pornography charge
Officer injured at Ferguson protest shows improvement, transferred to rehab
NewsNov. 12
Officer injured at Ferguson protest shows improvement, transferred to rehab
Salute to veterans 2024: A war zone question
NewsNov. 12
Salute to veterans 2024: A war zone question
Cape mayor maintains need for funding to stay 'proactive' on water system issues after rate increase fails
NewsNov. 11
Cape mayor maintains need for funding to stay 'proactive' on water system issues after rate increase fails
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council special-use permit decision
NewsNov. 10
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council special-use permit decision
Gov.-elect Kehoe announces transition team, key inaugural dates
NewsNov. 9
Gov.-elect Kehoe announces transition team, key inaugural dates
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
NewsNov. 8
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy