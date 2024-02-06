Slain Marine laid to rest in Missouri after procession

Along the 31-mile route, people lined overpasses and roads to pay their final respects to Schmitz. The Wentzville native was 20 when he died last month.

Mark Schmitz told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch previously that his son was among a group of Marines sent back to Afghanistan to assist with evacuation efforts.

The bombing was blamed on Afghanistan's offshoot of the Islamic State group, a lethal enemy of both the Taliban and the West.