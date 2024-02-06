Slain Cash App founder had ties to Cape Girardeau

Bob Lee would give you the shirt off his back.

That's how Lee's father, Rick Lee, described his son, who died early Tuesday morning, April 4.

"He would never look down on anyone and adhered to a strict no-judgment philosophy," Rick lee wrote in a social media post. "Bobby worked harder than anyone and was the smartest person I have ever known."

San Francisco police reported Bob Lee, 43, was stabbed in downtown San Francisco and later died in a hospital. Police have provided little additional information, saying the investigation is still early.

Lee created the mobile payment service Cash App and was the chief product officer for cryptocurrency MobileCoin at the time of his death. He was previously the chief technology officer of the payment company Square, which became Block in late 2021.

Lee had a brief connection to Cape Girardeau as a student at Southeast Missouri State University. Jay Goff, vice president of Enrollment and Student Success at George Washington University in Washington D.C,, met Lee when he worked as the director of admissions at SEMO.

"I first met Bob in the late 1990s when he was 16 years old and he was attending Lindbergh High School in St. Louis," Goff said. "The amazing thing was that, at 16 years old, Bob was a phenomenal code writer and system designer at a time where I'm not even sure those were real job titles."