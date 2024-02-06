Skeletal remains were found Monday near Joiner, Arkansas, next to a purse containing identification for a Missouri woman who disappeared three months ago.

Michele Bell, 36, of Caruthersville, Missouri, was last seen Dec. 9 at Interstate 55 southbound Exit 34 near her parked, maroon Chevrolet HHR.

Three months later, skeletal remains were found “a couple of miles” from where Bell’s vehicle was last seen, according to Bell’s aunt Lisa Chandler.

Chandler said the remains were discovered in a muddy field by a local farmer and a purse containing Bell’s ID was found nearby.

Bell’s mother, Denise Henning, made a post to Facebook on Monday evening sharing the information about the possible finding of her daughter’s remains.

“The remains are being sent to the crime lab for confirmation,” Henning said. “Thank you for all the prayers and shares and continue to pray for us.”

Mississippi County, Arkansas, Coroner Mike Godsey was contacted via phone Monday and confirmed the discovery of skeletal remains, but said the lab in Little Rock, Arkansas, would have to conduct testing to positively identify the remains as Bell.

Godsey was unable to provide additional information at this time.

Michele Bell's car is seen Dec. 9 where it was located near the Interstate 55 exit to Joiner, Arkansas. Photo courtesy of Robert Chandler

Mississippi County, Arkansas, Sheriff Dale Cook said his office received a call Monday morning in reference to possible human remains found near County Road 243, about 2 1/2 miles south of Highway 14.

“Upon our arrival, the remains were confirmed to be human and located in a field near South County Road 243, and they are being sent to Arkansas State Crime Lab for positive identification,” Cook said.

The sheriff said he was unable to comment further on the investigation.

The process of identifying the remains could take months, and Chandler said the family is searching for any of Bell’s dental records to aid investigators in identifying the remains.

An endangered-person advisory for Bell was issued by the Missouri State Highway Patrol on Dec. 10 and stated a “missing person incident” occurred 11:43 p.m. Dec. 8 at 405 Ferguson Ave. in Caruthersville.

In a Dec. 20 interview, Caruthersville police chief Tony Jones said officers were dispatched to Bell’s address at that time, and their call report stated Bell was “extremely mentally unstable, paranoid and hallucinating” but she refused medical attention and left town.