Skate park wheels into future with new name

Cape Girardeau’s skate park is wheeling into the future with a new name.

The city council voted Monday to rename the park as Cape Noon Optimist Wheel Park in recognition of the donations made to the project by that civic group.

According to the naming application from parks and recreation director Julia Jones, the Optimist Club initially partnered with the city’s Parks and Recreation Foundation to offer $25,000 toward construction of the skate park.

The club then contributed an additional $25,000 for the project and requested the skate park be named in honor of the group, Jones wrote in the application.

Council members approved a design-build contract for the long-sought skate park in April 2018. But construction was postponed until after the SEMO District Fair concluded in September, city officials said.

The site near East Rodney Drive and Hawthorne Road has been used for fair parking for years.

American Ramp Co. of Joplin, Missouri, constructed the concrete, triangle-shaped skate park, at a cost of less than $300,000, city officials said. The city paid the bulk of the expense.

The skate park informally opened last fall even before the final amenities were completed.

City manager Scott Meyer said Monday the park is “heavily used.”