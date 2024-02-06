All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsApril 2, 2019

Skate park wheels into future with new name

Cape Girardeau’s skate park is wheeling into the future with a new name. The city council voted Monday to rename the park as Cape Noon Optimist Wheel Park in recognition of the donations made to the project by that civic group. According to the naming application from parks and recreation director Julia Jones, the Optimist Club initially partnered with the city’s Parks and Recreation Foundation to offer $25,000 toward construction of the skate park...

Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss
Austin "Audi" Urhahn of Cape Girardeau performs a stall on the ledge of a bowl while skating at the new skate park in Arena Park on Nov. 11 in Cape Girardeau.
Austin "Audi" Urhahn of Cape Girardeau performs a stall on the ledge of a bowl while skating at the new skate park in Arena Park on Nov. 11 in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

Cape Girardeau’s skate park is wheeling into the future with a new name.

The city council voted Monday to rename the park as Cape Noon Optimist Wheel Park in recognition of the donations made to the project by that civic group.

According to the naming application from parks and recreation director Julia Jones, the Optimist Club initially partnered with the city’s Parks and Recreation Foundation to offer $25,000 toward construction of the skate park.

The club then contributed an additional $25,000 for the project and requested the skate park be named in honor of the group, Jones wrote in the application.

Council members approved a design-build contract for the long-sought skate park in April 2018. But construction was postponed until after the SEMO District Fair concluded in September, city officials said.

The site near East Rodney Drive and Hawthorne Road has been used for fair parking for years.

American Ramp Co. of Joplin, Missouri, constructed the concrete, triangle-shaped skate park, at a cost of less than $300,000, city officials said. The city paid the bulk of the expense.

The skate park informally opened last fall even before the final amenities were completed.

City manager Scott Meyer said Monday the park is “heavily used.”

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Other business

In other action, the council made two appointments to the Town Plaza Community Improvement District Board of Directors.

The council appointed Jack Ford and reappointed Paul “Scott” Campbell to terms expiring in April 2023.

A large pothole in Town Plaza shopping center prompted the city council last month to push the developer to fix the pavement before it would fill positions on the community improvement district board.

Mayor Bob Fox and other council members said in March they had received numerous complaints about the poor condition of pavement at Town Plaza, including a large pothole on Plaza Way.

Greater Missouri Builders of St. Charles, Missouri, owns the shopping center and largely controls the community improvement district (CID).

Fox said the city has little control over the developer besides appointment of CID board members, who administer the use of revenue from a sales tax levied in the district.

Greater Missouri Builders notified the city March 22 the pothole had been repaired, city officials said.

mbliss@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3641

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 25
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck stee...
NewsOct. 25
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra brings timeless classics to Riv...
NewsOct. 24
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
NewsOct. 24
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
NewsOct. 24
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
Cape Girardeau Police seek help finding missing person
NewsOct. 24
Cape Girardeau Police seek help finding missing person
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
NewsOct. 24
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
NewsOct. 24
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
Lexington Avenue from West Cape Rock and Old Sprigg to be closed starting October 24 as construction continues
NewsOct. 23
Lexington Avenue from West Cape Rock and Old Sprigg to be closed starting October 24 as construction continues
Ex-St. Louis prosecutor admits she misused public funds and avoids criminal charges
NewsOct. 23
Ex-St. Louis prosecutor admits she misused public funds and avoids criminal charges
Alliance Water Resources worker crashes into resident's garage after suffering medical emergency
NewsOct. 23
Alliance Water Resources worker crashes into resident's garage after suffering medical emergency
U.S. Senator Hawley makes campaign stop in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 23
U.S. Senator Hawley makes campaign stop in Cape Girardeau
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy