Sixth Stoddard County patient dies of coronavirus

A Stoddard County, Missouri, resident died from COVID-19 on Thursday as 15 new cases of the disease were reported in the region.
No information was available about the Stoddard County case. The county has confirmed 103 cases of the disease associated with the coronavirus. The death marked the sixth in the county. Forty-two patients in the county have recovered from the disease.
Other COVID-19 statistics from the region Thursday:
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.