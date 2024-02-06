All sections
NewsJune 5, 2020

Sixth Stoddard County patient dies of coronavirus

A Stoddard County, Missouri, resident died from COVID-19 on Thursday as 15 new cases of the disease were reported in the region. No information was available about the Stoddard County case. The county has confirmed 103 cases of the disease associated with the coronavirus. The death marked the sixth in the county. Forty-two patients in the county have recovered from the disease...

Southeast Missourian

A Stoddard County, Missouri, resident died from COVID-19 on Thursday as 15 new cases of the disease were reported in the region.

No information was available about the Stoddard County case. The county has confirmed 103 cases of the disease associated with the coronavirus. The death marked the sixth in the county. Forty-two patients in the county have recovered from the disease.

Other COVID-19 statistics from the region Thursday:

  • Cape Girardeau County: nine new cases from last report, 109 total (81 confirmed; 28 probable), 81 patients recovered from virus
  • Scott County: two new cases, 115 total, 77 recoveries
  • Bollinger County, Missouri: no new cases, seven total, five recoveries
  • Perry County, Missouri: four new cases from last report, 72 total, 49 recoveries
  • Union County, Illinois: one new case, 166 total, 48 recoveries
  • Alexander County, Illinois: no new cases, 11 total, eight recoveries.
Local News

