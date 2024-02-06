All sections
NewsMay 12, 2020

Sixth Scott County resident dies of coronavirus

One additional death attributed to COVID-19 was reported in Scott County on Monday. Six Scott County residents have died from the disease caused by the new coronavirus. A new case of the virus was also reported by county health authorities, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 81...

Southeast Missourian

One additional death attributed to COVID-19 was reported in Scott County on Monday.

Six Scott County residents have died from the disease caused by the new coronavirus. A new case of the virus was also reported by county health authorities, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 81.

Cape Girardeau County officials reported 50 cases in the county Monday. One county resident’s death has been attributed to the virus.

No new virus cases were reported in Perry County (45) or Stoddard County (24) in Missouri or Union County (62) or Alexander County (6) in Illinois.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

