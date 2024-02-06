BROSELEY — A sixth-grade student was detained Monday after a loaded handgun was discovered in a duffel bag on a Twin Rivers R-X School District bus, according to Superintendent Rob Brown.

The student has told authorities he had no intention of using it and was unaware it was in his bag, according to reports.

The incident occurred as the bus, carrying fifth- and sixth-grade basketball teams, traveled to Naylor High School for a game, Brown said in a statement that was released Monday night.

A student reportedly alerted a staff member to the presence of the weapon.

Staff members secured the bag and moved the student to the front of the bus, then contacted school administrators and law enforcement. Ripley County sheriff’s deputies responded at 4:30 p.m. Monday to Naylor High School and confiscated the handgun, which was loaded but did not have a round chambered. The student was taken to the Stoddard County Juvenile Detention Center.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident. Brown emphasized the district’s zero-tolerance policy for weapons on school property and said student safety is a top priority.

“The coaching staff immediately gained possession of the duffel bag and moved the student to the front of the bus,” Brown said, who also said, “While this remains an ongoing and active investigation, it appears to be an isolated incident with no other students involved.”

Ripley County sheriff’s deputies said in a report the student could face charges of unlawful use of a weapon.