The chief of the suicide prevention branch of the federal government’s Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration will be one of the featured speakers at the sixth annual Suicide Prevention and Awareness Conference on July 25 in Cape Girardeau.

Branch chief Richard McKeon is one of three speakers scheduled to participate in the conference, which will be from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Show Me Center.

The others are clinical psychologist Sally Spencer-Thomas and global speaker, actor and arts entrepreneur Josh Rivedal.