The chief of the suicide prevention branch of the federal government’s Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration will be one of the featured speakers at the sixth annual Suicide Prevention and Awareness Conference on July 25 in Cape Girardeau.
Branch chief Richard McKeon is one of three speakers scheduled to participate in the conference, which will be from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Show Me Center.
The others are clinical psychologist Sally Spencer-Thomas and global speaker, actor and arts entrepreneur Josh Rivedal.
Rivedal uses the art of storytelling to talk about mental health, suicide prevention, and diversity and inclusion.
The Community Counseling Center Foundation will host the conference in cooperation with Southeast Missouri State University, according to a news release.
“A wide array of breakout sessions will feature topics of interest to the general public, mental health professionals, business professionals, veterans, faith-based leaders, public safety, students, educators and anyone who has been touched by suicide and needs help,” the release stated.
