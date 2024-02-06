Six pickleball courts to open in Arena Park early November

To accommodate a growing popularity of pickleball, Arena Park will soon have six pickleball courts.

According to Brock Davis, parks division manager for the City of Cape Girardeau, renovations have begun at Arena Park's existing tennis courts. The four existing tennis courts will be modified to include six pickleball courts and two tennis courts.

The courts are midway through construction. Davis estimated the courts will be ready and available to use by early November.

Davis said he's noticed pickleball increase in popularity exponentially in the last few years. Three years ago, Parks and Recreation staff added temporary pickleball court lines on existing tennis courts in Arena Park for players to have an outdoor option to play.