Six new coronavirus cases reported in area counties

Four Missouri counties in the region reported new COVID-19 cases Thursday, but no new cases were reported in nearby Illinois counties.
Scott County officials said two new cases have been discovered. The county has confirmed 128 cases of the disease associated with the coronavirus. Eighty-five of those patients have recovered, while 11 have died.
Two new cases were also reported in Stoddard County, pushing its total case count to 110. Sixty-six patients have recovered, and seven died.
One new case was reported each in Perry County (79 total, 58 recoveries, zero deaths) and Bollinger County (eight total, six recoveries, zero deaths).
No new cases were reported in either Union County (166 total, 92 recoveries, 15 deaths) or Alexander County (16 total, 12 recoveries, zero deaths) in Illinois.
