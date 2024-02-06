Six Flags water ride shut down after rider flung from tube

EUREKA, Mo. -- A water ride at Six Flags in suburban St. Louis has been closed after a woman said she was flung from a tube and suffered whiplash.

Sondra Thornhill of Lebanon, Missouri, told KMOV-TV the accident happened Saturday on the Typhoon Twister at Hurricane Harbor in Eureka. She was taken to a hospital, where she underwent a CT scan and X-ray.

"Only my hands were on the handles. My whole body went off the raft and of course, when it went back down, my hands were still on it and it threw me so far forward and back so fast, all I heard was my neck pop," Thornhill said. "I thought I broke it at first; then it was just a little sore, and I stopped panicking. I'll be all right."

Six Flags said in a statement it is investigating, but released no information on how long the ride will be closed.

"The well-being of our guests is always our priority," the statement said. "As standard protocol, we have closed the ride while we look into the circumstances surrounding a guest coming out of their tube."