ST. LOUIS — Civil rights advocates in St. Louis on Wednesday demanded an investigation into the conditions at the city jail, where six detainees have died since April.

A coalition made up of the ArchCity Defenders law firm, Action St. Louis, Freedom Community Center, Metropolitan Congregational United, Roderick & Solange MacArthur Justice Center and the St. Louis public defenders office said it is seeking more information on the deaths at the City Justice Center, or CJC. It also called for the release of all detainees accused of lower-level crimes and those with serious medical conditions.

"The egregious number of deaths within a five-month period demands answers from CJC and government officials," the coalition said in a statement.

A spokesman for the corrections department didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to the coalition, Robert Lee Miller died April 28; Augustus Collier died July 8; a person known by the street name Nelly Boo died Aug. 10; Donald Henry died Sept. 3; Courtney McNeal died Sept. 6; and one other detainee whose name was not known died on some unspecified date since the start of April.

The coalition said detainees have complained about overcrowding and being confined to their cells for all but one hour a day. It also cited reports from detainees that pepper spray, bear mace and tear gas are often used on inmates.